Public satisfaction with the police force also increased to 63 percent from 61 percent in the first quarter.

“These favorable ratings serve as motivation for our men to continue to serve the public. I call on all our police offices and units to continue their work and remain focused on providing better service for the public through operational and timely reforms,” Nartatez said.

He credited police personnel for the improvement, citing their dedication, professionalism and commitment to public service.

“To serve and protect the Filipino people is the mandate of your PNP and doing them with honor, compassion and integrity is a commitment that we continue to pursue and strengthen,” he said.

Nartatez said the higher ratings should push the police force to further improve its services rather than become complacent.

He directed commanders down to the station level to study the survey results and review existing crime prevention measures to identify gaps.

“Maintaining peace and order is a continuing process that needs constant review and adjustments,” Nartatez said.

“The goal has always been to make the Filipino people feel every decline in crime rate — and we are thankful that this is being appreciated with high trust and satisfaction ratings,” he added.