Bruno Mars is heading back to the Philippines with a two-night stop for The Romantic Tour at the Philippine Arena on 15 and 16 May 2027.

Adding to the excitement, the concerts will feature Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and a special performance by Silk Sonic, marking a rare chance for Filipino fans to experience the Grammy-winning duo live.

Artist and Live Nation Philippines presales are set for 11 September while general ticket sales begin 14 September at 12 p.m.

The Manila shows are part of Mars’ latest world tour, with more event details expected to be announced soon.