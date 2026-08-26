Asked by presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero whether Duterte knew how the funds were implemented, Ortonio said: “The way I understand it, sir, as the head of agency, I would understand that she knows the implementation, sir.”

Escudero further clarified whether Lachica also knew how the confidential funds were spent and liquidated.

“Ikaw bilang assistant chief of staff, ‘yung chief of staff mismo walang alam; at si Colonel Lachica … na hindi naman bahagi ng OVP, alam?” Presiding officer and Senator-judge Francis “Chiz” Escudero asked.

“Yes, sir. As the security officer, I would assume so,” Ortonio replied.

The OVP’s liquidation documents said the money went to a range of expenses, including P40 million for medical and food assistance, P35 million for supplies, P16 million for safe houses and incidental expenses, P14 million for information, P10 million for rewards, and P10 million for incentives and travel tied to confidential operations.

Lachica was not an OVP employee

Meanwhile, Ortonio told Senator-judge Vicente “Tito” Sotto III that Lachica was commander of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group but was not employed by the OVP.

“Colonel Lachica, po, is the group commander of the VPSPG and, uh, he is not an employee of the OVP,” Ortonio said.

He said Lachica had an order from the Armed Forces of the Philippines designating him as group commander of the security unit.

Sotto clarified: “You’re saying he's not employed. He does not have any employment status in the Office of the Vice President.”

“Yes, po, Your Honor,” Ortonio replied.

Former OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta previously testified that she released P500 million in four P125-million tranches to Lachica, saying Duterte had ordered the release.

Under Joint Circular No. 2015-01, which governs confidential and intelligence funds. Item 6.1.1 states that “cash advances shall be used for specific legal purposes related to CF and/or IF” and that “under no circumstance” may they be transferred from one accountable officer to another.

Trust and confidence

Sen. Risa Hontiveros pressed Ortonio separately on Duterte’s role in the approval and handling of the confidential funds.

Ortonio agreed that Duterte gave the final sign-off on documents submitted to COA and that, as head of agency, she bore ultimate responsibility.

“Based on that being the head of agency, I would say so, ma'am,” Ortonio said when asked whether Duterte was ultimately responsible.

Hontiveros also questioned Ortonio about his relationship with Duterte. He said he had known her for more than 10 years and began working with her in 2008, when she was vice mayor of Davao City.

Asked whether he was part of Duterte’s “circle of trust,” Ortonio said he could speak only for himself.

“In terms of working relationship ma'am, I would say that I have the trust and confidence of the VP in terms of doing duties that are assigned to me,” he said.

He also said Duterte may have had trust and confidence in Acosta and Lachica because responsibilities had been entrusted to them.

“Considering, ma’am, that he [Lachica] is the group commander of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, ma’am, I would say, ma’am, I would say that she may have the trust and confidence,” Ortonio said.###