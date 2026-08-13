Castro said the impeachment trial and the grave threats case before a regular court have different purposes and may proceed simultaneously.

She also pointed to Duterte’s controversial video statements involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“As a lawyer, if you will watch the video in full, ang effect nun is there is this intention to sow hatred against the President, against the government,” Castro said.

Castro argued that the video should not simply be disregarded, particularly because it had already been widely circulated and viewed by the public.

She also claimed that the statements could contain elements necessary to establish grave threats, although she stressed that determining criminal liability ultimately involves assessing whether all elements of the offense are present.

“Kung ang lahat ng elemento ng crime ay present to convict her for committing grave threats pwede siyang maging liable for grave threats, sabi ko nga, kulang pa ‘yun eh,” Castro said.

Castro also recalled that some of Duterte’s allies had previously argued that allegations involving grave threats should be brought before a regular court rather than pursued through impeachment.

“May nakitang ebidensya, hindi ba mismong mga kaalyado ng Bise Presidente patungkol dito sa impeachment ang sabi kung ‘grave threats lang ‘yan edi sampahan na lang sana ng kaso sa Korte, hindi sa impeachment. ‘Yung suhestiyon din na isampa na lang sa Korte eh sinunod lang din naman ng DOJ base din naman sa ebidensya,” she added.

Castro stressed that criminal proceedings serve a different purpose from impeachment, which determines whether a public official should remain in office.

Duterte is facing a grave threats case over statements she made involving Marcos, the first lady and Romualdez.