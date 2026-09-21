“Masaya ako na nagkaroon ng status conference at finally nakita ng mga judges kung ano ’yung estado ni PRRD,” Duterte told reporters in an ambush interview.

“Nakikita niyo na he's on advanced age at sana ay mapag-usapan nila ’yung estado ng kalagayan ng kanyang kalusugan,” she added.

The former president’s defense has raised concerns about the volume of prosecution evidence and his ability to participate fully in the proceedings. His lawyers have cited his age and claimed cognitive decline in challenging his ability to stand trial.

In May, Trial Chamber III ordered a new medical assessment of the former president’s fitness to stand trial after his defense raised concerns about his condition. Presiding Judge Joanna Korner said the issue was pressing and that the case should proceed as soon as possible.

The former president remains in ICC detention in The Hague after the Trial Chamber III ruled during the September status conference that he should remain detained, citing concerns including the possibility of absconding and interfering with witnesses or proceedings.