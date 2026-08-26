He said there is a certain area in Taguig City which he thinks is an open secret but he will not mention the area yet.

Matibag said the NBI’s anti-drug operations in Taguig would continue and would form part of a broader campaign against illegal drugs nationwide.

“But that won’t be the first and the last but just… of a crackdown sa illegal drugs, not only in Taguig City but in all other areas,” he said.

The NBI chief maintained that their actions are guided by intelligence that must be supported by evidence, as well as by law and established procedures.

“Let me remind everyone, ang NBI po, we were always guided, again I will say it again, by evidence, by law and by process and the mantra that is no one is above the law,” Matibag said.

This as hew stood pat on the NBI’s intelligence report on the alleged presence of drug dens or “shabu tiangge” in Taguig City, saying the NBI has separate intelligence information that contradicts the local police’s assessment.

Earlier, Taguig City Police Chief Julius Añonuevo said there were no drug dens operating in the city.

But Matibag said the police and the NBI may have arrived at different conclusions based on their respective intelligence reports.

“Well, maybe their basis is their intel report but we have also our own intel report to say otherwise,” Matibag said.

He cited the NBI’s monitoring of a group arrested during a buy-bust operation in Taguig, saying investigators traced the suspects to a particular area in the city.

He said they arrested someone and when they followed the group the drug came from the said area.