The apparent references thrilled fans, with many assuming the clues could be pointing to a GTA VI-themed crossover when Season 3 arrives.

Neither 2K nor Rockstar Games has officially confirmed a collaboration, leaving fans to speculate on what the two Take-Two Interactive-owned franchises could have in store.

The buzz comes as anticipation continues to build for GTA VI, which is scheduled for release on Nov. 19, 2026. Rockstar is also set to unveil an extended look at the highly anticipated title on Aug. 27.

The two franchises have previously crossed paths, with Rockstar bringing NBA 2K26 to the GTA+ Games Library.