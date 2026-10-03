With solid additions to both their frontcourt and backcourt, Abra gave coach Efren Garcia more weapons to work with in its historic EASL debut.

The Weavers were led by Jordanian guard Fadi Ibrahim, who finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jaylen Johnson also chipped in 14 points, while DJ Fenner added 13 as Abra held off a tough Hong Kong Eastern side.

Ibrahim came through, helping Abra maintain its lead late in the game as the home crowd at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena erupted in support.

The win gives Abra a strong start to its maiden EASL campaign, but the challenge gets tougher from here.

The Weavers will next face the Ryukyu Golden Kings of Japan on 9 December at the Okinawa Suntory Arena, before taking on Taoyuan Pauian Pilots of Chinese Taipei in Group C.

For Abra, the historic debut is now in the books. The Weavers will look to carry their winning momentum into their next regional test.