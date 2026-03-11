Father wins P5 million in GameZone’s Tongits Plus tournament

The goal and the gratitude

After the first half of the championship round, Tubig—who was in second place at the time—told the press that if he won the grand prize, he would use the money to pay off his debts. His secret to winning, he said, was simple: faith.

“Dasal po talaga (It’s really through prayer),” he shared.

Bengco, who finished in first place and took home P1,000,000, said the prize money would go to her family.

Fernandez, who had revealed that she planned to buy a house for her children if she won, finished in second place and received P500,000.

“Para bago ako kunin ni Lord, hindi na mangungupahan mga anak ko (So that before the Lord takes me, my children will no longer have to rent a house),” she said in a GameZone teaser video.

Despite the competitive match, the three finalists expressed gratitude to GameZone for organizing the tournament and giving ordinary Tongits players the chance to win life-changing prizes.

“Maraming-maraming salamat po sa GameZone, kasi kung di po dahil sa GameZone, wala pong pa-tournament na ganito. Ganito kalaking prize? Kasi Tongits lang po iyon. Yung iba kasi pag Tongits, sasabihin nila maliit lang yung mapapanalunan (Thank you very, very much to GameZone. If it weren’t for GameZone, there wouldn’t be a tournament like this. And with a prize this big? It’s just Tongits. Usually when people think of Tongits, they say the winnings are small),” Tubig said.