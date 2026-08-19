Each era comes with its own rosters, rules and presentation, all designed to reflect the period it represents. This allows players to experience the NBA through different stages of its history rather than being limited to the modern-day game.

The historical experience also extends to the game's visuals. Locker rooms are designed to reflect their respective eras, while era-specific HUDs, score bugs, statistical overlays and on-screen filters recreate the look and feel of NBA broadcasts from each period.

Beyond the historical eras, NBA 2K27 is also introducing co-op multiplayer to MyCAREER for the first time, allowing players to invite a friend to join their journey.

The feature comes through Running Mate Trace Miller, a custom teammate introduced in the G League who stays alongside the player's character throughout their NBA career.