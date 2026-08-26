DA Regional Director Jose Apollo Pacalaman and DOST-PAGASA Weather Chief Ann Fortich signed the weather monitoring agreement, which seeks to provide weather observation reports every three hours.

The weather station will monitor rainfall, temperature, wind strength, soil moisture and solar radiation to provide farmers and local government units with real-time weather reports on agriculture.

The weather monitoring station will also serve as an early warning system to strengthen climate-resilient agriculture and prepare local governments, particularly farmers, to mitigate risks brought by climate change in their localities.

The MOA was forged as both the DA and DOST-PAGASA issued a warning to farmers of a possible El Niño from the last quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027.

The DA Northern Mindanao is studying measures to prepare for the upcoming cropping season and help prevent farmers’ efforts and investments from going to waste.