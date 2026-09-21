“Remembering history is not about making children answer for the sins of their parents. It is about ensuring that the suffering of previous generations is not rendered meaningless by forgetfulness,” explained the cardinal, who was a second-year high school student when martial law was declared.

The Philippines was placed under the dictatorship of the late President Ferdinand Marcos following his declaration of martial law in September 1972 due to threats of insurgency and rebellion.

David admitted that having the late dictator’s son, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in Malacañang has been “an extraordinary turn in our country’s history.”

“I am reminded of the biblical teaching that children should not be made to bear the guilt of their fathers. Every person must be judged according to his or her own actions. But neither should the return of a Marcos to Malacanang become a reason for us to forget the history of martial law or dismiss the suffering of those who lived through it,” said the prelate.

He pointed out that “one of the most meaningful ways of honoring the memory of those who struggled to restore our democracy is to ensure that the constitutional safeguards born out of that struggle are finally given their full effect.”

David said this includes pressing Congress to fulfill its constitutional mandate to pass an anti-dynasty law.

“It is worth remembering that the 1987 Constitution was born out of our experience of dictatorship. Its safeguards were intended not merely to prevent another declaration of martial law, but also to protect democratic institutions against the excessive concentration and perpetuation of political power,” he stated.

Just last 16 September, David said the Supreme Court (SC) ordered Congress to enact an anti-political dynasty law, which he described as “historically significant.”

David cited that “the Court declared that Congress’s failure to enact an anti-political dynasty law for 39 years constituted grave abuse of discretion and a continuing violation of its constitutional duty.”

“The Supreme Court has left it to Congress to define political dynasties and determine the scope of the prohibition,” he said.

“The challenge now is to give meaningful effect to the constitutional mandate while ensuring that the resulting legislation is clear, fair, and capable of addressing the concentration of political power within families,” stressed the prelate.