The Department of Science and Technology–Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) launched a new lineup of food technologies Tuesday aimed at providing nutritious and convenient options for Filipinos across different age groups.
The products were presented during NOURISH: Nurturing Opportunities for Upscaling Research and Innovation in Support of Healthier Filipinos, a virtual technology launch held 25 August.
Themed “Foods Reimagined: Nourishing Diversity—Where Nutrition Innovation Meets Every Appetite,” the event featured food technologies developed for household consumption, institutional feeding, emergency response and other settings.
DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said science-based food technologies are increasingly important as the country’s nutritional needs change.
“Nutrition has always been the cornerstone of health and human development. It influences how children grow and learn, how adults thrive and remain productive, and how older people maintain their health and independence. As the country’s nutritional challenges continue to evolve, the need for innovative science-based food technologies becomes even more urgent,” Solidum said.
Among the products introduced were Instant Rice and Ready-to-Cook Corn, which use familiar staple ingredients and are designed for convenient preparation, storage, transport and distribution.
The products can be used for household consumption as well as institutional feeding programs, military rations and emergency-response operations.
The lineup also includes High-Energy Biscuit, a ready-to-eat product providing at least 360 kilocalories per 80-gram serving.
Its shelf life and ready-to-eat format make it suitable for emergency distribution, while its familiar crunchy, milky taste is also intended for regular consumption by children and families.
The launch also gave government agencies, potential technology licensees, institutional clients and other stakeholders information on the products' nutritional content, applications and commercial potential.