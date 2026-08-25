The Department of Science and Technology–Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) launched a new lineup of food technologies Tuesday aimed at providing nutritious and convenient options for Filipinos across different age groups.

The products were presented during NOURISH: Nurturing Opportunities for Upscaling Research and Innovation in Support of Healthier Filipinos, a virtual technology launch held 25 August.

Themed “Foods Reimagined: Nourishing Diversity—Where Nutrition Innovation Meets Every Appetite,” the event featured food technologies developed for household consumption, institutional feeding, emergency response and other settings.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said science-based food technologies are increasingly important as the country’s nutritional needs change.

“Nutrition has always been the cornerstone of health and human development. It influences how children grow and learn, how adults thrive and remain productive, and how older people maintain their health and independence. As the country’s nutritional challenges continue to evolve, the need for innovative science-based food technologies becomes even more urgent,” Solidum said.