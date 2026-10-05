Gelli de Belen has clarified that her comments regarding the issue involving former couple Jennylyn Mercado and Patrick Garcia were never intended to take sides, stressing that her primary concern has always been the children caught in the situation.

The actress became a topic of discussion online after sharing her thoughts on “Chika Cart,” where she reminded the public that children are also affected when disagreements involving their parents become the subject of widespread attention.

“Hindi kailangang maging ganito kalaki kasi the reason why this was brought up was because nasaktan ’yung anak ni Patrick,” Gelli said.

For the veteran actress, the conversation should not lose sight of the younger people involved, especially since the adults have already moved forward with their respective lives.

“Sana ’wag nating kalimutan na may mga batang pinag-uusapan at ’yun naman sila talaga ang pinakaimportante dahil ’yung mga magulang, mga nakakatanda, nakapag-move on na sila sa mga buhay nila,” she added.

Her remarks drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens interpreting her statements as taking a particular side in the controversy.

Gelli, however, maintained that her position was rooted in concern for the children rather than support for either parent.

“I just want to reiterate na everything I said is out of concern for the children because the parents are okay… The kids, they have to deal with this,” she explained.

Her clarification shifts the focus away from choosing sides and toward the possible impact that highly publicized family issues can have on children.

For Gelli, whatever disagreements may have happened between the adults, protecting the children from unnecessary emotional strain should remain a priority.

As discussions surrounding the issue continue online, the actress’ message remains clear: beyond the personalities and opinions dominating social media, there are children whose feelings and welfare deserve consideration.