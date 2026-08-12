Marian Rivera welcomed another year of life with a simple yet heartfelt message of gratitude as she celebrated her 42nd birthday.
The award-winning actress marked the special occasion by reflecting on the life she has built and the people who continue to surround her with love.
“Chapter 42. 🤍 Grateful for this beautiful, meaningful life—and most of all, for the people who fill it with so much love. My heart is full. ✨” Marian wrote on Facebook.
At 42, Marian continues to enjoy a fulfilling journey both on and off screen. Beyond her enduring career in show business, she treasures her life with husband Dingdong Dantes and their family.
Her birthday message offered a glimpse of what matters most to her as she begins a new chapter—living with gratitude and appreciating the love she receives from the people closest to her.