Filmmaker Emille Joson, family lead twin Marian devotions in Laguna and Bulacan

Turumba vesting

Joson, her family, and the cooperative were granted the rare privilege of sponsoring and vesting the centuries-old image of Nuestra Señora de los Dolores de Turumba ahead of her Canonical Coronation at St. Peter of Alcantara Parish in Pakil, Laguna.

The family provided two complete sets of vestments and personally clothed the image during the famed Lupi Festival, upon the invitation of Architect Roy De Guzman and parish priest Rev. Fr. Jerry Oblepias.

“Our involvement brought us closer to the Blessed Virgin and deepened our devotion to Our Lady of Turumba,” Dee Joson said.

Filmmaker Emille Joson expressed gratitude to the Turumba community and the Church for recognizing her family’s active participation in the historic event. She shared that her devotion to the Blessed Virgin has played a significant role throughout her life and career.

“I have always sought Her guidance in everything — whether it’s asking for a clear sign if a film project is truly meant for me or if I should step away from it. I also pray for protection over my loved ones and ask Her to remove unhealthy and toxic influences from my life. My devotion began when I was a teenager recovering from seizure surgery in New York, and it has guided me ever since. Hosting this event is our family’s way of giving back for the love and grace we have received,” Joson said.