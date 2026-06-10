Filmmaker Emille Joson, family lead twin Marian devotions in Laguna and Bulacan

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Emille Joson, together with her family and the Alaga Producers Cooperative, recently spearheaded two major Catholic milestones, transforming a personal family devotion into significant spiritual events for faithful communities in Laguna and Bulacan.
Joson, along with her siblings Dee and Malou, played key roles in the historic celebrations honoring Nuestra Señora de los Dolores de Turumba in Pakil, Laguna, and the “Dalaw Fatima” in Plaridel, Bulacan.
Turumba vesting
Joson, her family, and the cooperative were granted the rare privilege of sponsoring and vesting the centuries-old image of Nuestra Señora de los Dolores de Turumba ahead of her Canonical Coronation at St. Peter of Alcantara Parish in Pakil, Laguna.
The family provided two complete sets of vestments and personally clothed the image during the famed Lupi Festival, upon the invitation of Architect Roy De Guzman and parish priest Rev. Fr. Jerry Oblepias.
“Our involvement brought us closer to the Blessed Virgin and deepened our devotion to Our Lady of Turumba,” Dee Joson said.
Filmmaker Emille Joson expressed gratitude to the Turumba community and the Church for recognizing her family’s active participation in the historic event. She shared that her devotion to the Blessed Virgin has played a significant role throughout her life and career.
“I have always sought Her guidance in everything — whether it’s asking for a clear sign if a film project is truly meant for me or if I should step away from it. I also pray for protection over my loved ones and ask Her to remove unhealthy and toxic influences from my life. My devotion began when I was a teenager recovering from seizure surgery in New York, and it has guided me ever since. Hosting this event is our family’s way of giving back for the love and grace we have received,” Joson said.
‘Dalaw Fatima’ in Bulacan
Following their Laguna milestone, the Joson family organized “Dalaw Fatima,” a three-day spiritual event that brought the National Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima to St. James the Apostle Parish in Plaridel, Bulacan.
Held in cooperation with the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, the World Apostolate of Fatima, and local parish clergy led by Fr. Rufino Sulit and Fr. Sam Estrope, the event drew hundreds of devotees who gathered for prayers, reflections, and religious activities centered on Marian devotion.
For Emille Joson, her family, and the Alaga Producers Cooperative, these twin events stand as enduring testimonies of faith and service, enriching the spiritual lives of Filipino Catholics during challenging times.