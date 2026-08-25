Malacañang Palace is open to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center's (CICC) proposed Facebook ban following recent incidents of school violence.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, 25 August, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said Malacañang supports measures against fake news and efforts to strengthen security.

"If any social media platform lacks accountability and our requests—against violence, against fake news—seem to be disregarded, it is worth considering and studying whether they should remain a part of our system," she said.

CICC Executive Director Undersecretary Renato "Aboy" Paraiso stated that the primary goal of considering a ban is to protect minors from misinformation and online abuse.

With the Philippines ranking among the top users of the platform with approximately 95 million users, concerns surrounding freedom of expression have also been raised.

Castro clarified that while freedom of expression is respected, it does not cover the spread of fake news.

"Fake news is a different matter. Being a critic is not prohibited. What the President finds unacceptable is simply the proliferation of fake news," she explained.