These include parks, bicycle lanes, pedestrian walkways and sports facilities aimed at creating greener and more accessible communities.

From 2024 to 2025, the program received P1.755 billion in funding, with 135 LGU projects currently enrolled in the government’s SubayBAYAN monitoring system.

Among the projects is the Bayanan Lakeshore Public Park in Muntinlupa City, which was developed into a safer and more accessible community space.

Navotas City also developed the Navotas Green Zone Park in Barangay NBBN as part of its expansion of green spaces.

“It is not just a place where you can relax, unwind, and take a walk. It also helps the environment,” Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco said.

In Pavia, Iloilo, improvements to the Municipal Public Plaza have also provided residents with an upgraded public space.

“Maipapakita namin sa ibang municipality at mga tourists na pumupunta dito na: ‘This is Pavia now. It is beautiful. It’s Instagrammable,’” a resident said.

The DILG said investments in accessible public spaces can encourage walking and cycling, complement local economic activity and improve residents’ quality of life.

The department said it would continue supporting LGUs in developing free, accessible and environmentally sustainable public spaces.