“I was so career-oriented na my life revolved around work talaga,” Lovi admitted, recalling that she once approached having children with an “if it happens, it happens” attitude.

She also revealed that the subject had occasionally created tension between her and her husband, especially when she felt there was still so much she wanted to accomplish professionally.

“I still have so many things to do. There’s so many projects I wanna pursue,” she recalled thinking at the time.

Looking back, however, Lovi feels completely differently.

“I wish I did it sooner,” she said

Her journey into motherhood was far from the picture-perfect experience she might have imagined. Lovi revealed that she endured a difficult delivery after developing HELLP syndrome and preeclampsia.

The complications meant she could not immediately enjoy the moment of holding her newborn daughter.

“I wish it was as magical as it is in the movies,” she shared. “When I first saw my child, I couldn’t hold her.”

Lovi said she was extremely groggy following the delivery and decided to wait until she was more present before holding her baby. Her condition subsequently left her bedridden for several days, during which she struggled to fully wake up.

But when she finally regained awareness, one thought immediately revealed just how profoundly motherhood had already changed her.

“Hindi pa siya kumakain,” Lovi remembered saying as she worried about how long she had been unconscious and whether her daughter had been fed.

For the actress, that reaction was something instinctive.

“Yung instinct mo talaga as a mother, it just suddenly comes,” she said.

After once wondering whether motherhood would fit into a life centered heavily on her career, Lovi now describes becoming a mother as something that arrived at exactly the right moment.

“All of it was in God’s timing,” she reflected. “I think it’s the most amazing, most beautiful thing in the world. I didn’t think I’d feel this much love.”