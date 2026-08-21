Joint police operatives conducted the operation at around 11:05 p.m. inside a unit at Marina Seaview Residences in Barangay Tambo.

An undercover officer allegedly bought illegal drugs from the suspect, prompting other operatives to move in and arrest him.

Police recovered four sachets containing about 50 grams of suspected shabu valued at P340,000, eight suspected ecstasy tablets worth P13,000, suspected cocaine worth P3,100 and suspected marijuana or kush worth P900.

Authorities also seized the buy-bust money, a mobile phone and a blue pouch allegedly used to store the drugs.

The suspect faces complaints for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, for the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

The complaints are being prepared for inquest proceedings.