Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was recognized as one of the Ten Outstanding Legislator-Senators in the Philippines during the Gawad Balangay Awards on Aug. 15 in Quezon City.
In a video message, Go said the recognition would inspire him to continue serving Filipinos, stressing that public service matters more than awards.
“Higit sa anumang award o pagkilala, ang pinakamahalaga sa akin ay ang pagkakataong makapagserbisyo at makatulong sa ating mga kababayang Filipino,” Go said.
Go highlighted his legislative work on sports, youth development and health, including the National Academy of Sports and Malasakit Centers.
“Tulad ng lagi kong sinasabi, with or without recognition, we will continue to serve,” he said.
Go was represented at the ceremony by actor Phillip “Ipe” Salvador.