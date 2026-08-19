He said the Customs official in Zamboanga, whom he did not identify, is still in shock but was already relieved from his post.

“I will go to Zamboanga today to talk to him personally kasi libing ng bata kahapon so hindi natin sya makakausap. Pero kinailangan natin syang i-relieve sa post nya. Hindi pa natin alam ang buong detalye kung paano nakuha ng bata ang kanyang service firearm,” he said.

Nepomuceno also clarified that only the Glock 22 belongs to the father of the suspect, who reportedly committed suicide after the mass shooting at the said private institution.

“Nakalusot ang mga baril because sakay ito sa kotse na ginagamit din ng tatay ng suspect. Hinahatid nya ang kanyang anak papasok sa eskwelahan,” he said.

In an earlier statement, Nepomuceno also directed a review of compliance with all BOC policies and issuances covering gun safety, firearm custody, transport, carrying, storage and safekeeping.

“Compliance reports from all concerned units have been required within twenty-four (24) hours,” he added.

Nepomuceno likewise directed the concerned deputy commissioners, in coordination with the appropriate field offices, to immediately conduct a full investigation and gather all relevant documents, records, statements and other evidence related to the incident.

Moreover, he also instructed all concerned personnel to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the proper authorities.