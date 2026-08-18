“We are coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the intelligence community regarding this serious matter. If there is any, our goal is to shut down the network of recruitment in the interest of protecting all our kababayan,” Nartatez said.

The investigation follows reports that a Filipino who signed a contract with the Russian armed forces in May was killed while fighting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

There are also claims that at least three other Filipinos were recruited.

Nartatez said authorities are looking into groups that may be facilitating the recruitment of Filipinos for foreign military or combat operations.

The PNP said the intensified monitoring is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to combat illegal recruitment and protect Filipinos from schemes that could endanger their lives.

Authorities urged Filipino job seekers to exercise caution when considering overseas security-related employment, verify recruitment offers and report suspicious activities to authorities.