The Climate Change Commission (CCC) is pursuing measures to strengthen the National Climate Change Expenditure Tagging (NCCET) system after an assessment identified challenges in tracking and monitoring climate-related government spending.
The CCC, with support from the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance, is reviewing measures to improve the system, including clearer guidelines, streamlined processes and stronger mechanisms for tracking climate results and budget use.
The assessment also cited gaps in institutional capacity, climate expenditure attribution, audit guidelines and the integration of NCCET into budget deliberations.
CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said improving the NCCET is crucial to ensuring that climate-related public investments are properly tracked and produce meaningful results.