“The security of the Vice President is continuously assessed by the appropriate security units, in coordination with concerned agencies, and necessary adjustments will be made based on validated information and the prevailing threat assessment,” Padilla said.

“For operational security, the AFP will not disclose specific details regarding security arrangements or threat assessments,” she added.

Padilla also said the AFP respects the rule of law and the independence of the judicial process regarding Duterte’s pending case before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

“As such, it is matter for the judicial authorities to address,” she said.

Padilla added that the AFP would continue focusing on its mandate to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.