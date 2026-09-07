Belino said the fundraiser was organized to help ease the family’s financial burden.

Sean’s parents have secured legal counsel and plan to file charges over the incident, according to Belino. The family said it has no intention of settling with the responsible party.

Sean’s left eyeball had to be removed because of the severity of the injury. An eye transplant is not possible, and doctors are expected to fit him with an ocular prosthesis once the eye socket heals.

Doctors are also monitoring his right eye after he experienced blurred vision.

Sean was punched in the left eye by a 12-year-old boy on the afternoon of 20 August 2026 in Barangay Quezon Hill, Baguio City.

He was admitted to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and discharged on 23 August.

Doctors were unable to save his left eye.

Sean is now recovering and has also received support for his interest in singing and playing the guitar.

Belino thanked those who contributed financially and offered prayers for the boy’s recovery.