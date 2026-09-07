The number of dengue cases recorded this year is significantly lower than last year, the Department of Health said.
In its latest epidemiological report, the DOH said 128,634 dengue cases were recorded from January to 29 August 2026.
The figure was 39 percent lower than the 209,631 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.
The DOH cautioned, however, that this year’s tally may still change because of delayed reporting.
The agency urged the public to remain vigilant for symptoms of dengue and to take preventive measures against mosquito breeding.
It advised households to regularly cover containers and remove stagnant water from places where mosquitoes may lay eggs.