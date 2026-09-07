Sen. Robin Padilla questioned the arrest warrant issued by a Quezon City court against Vice President Sara Duterte, arguing that the Vice President should enjoy immunity from suit while in office.

In a manifestation on Monday, Padilla also questioned the Senate’s position on the separate grave threats case against Duterte, noting that the impeachment court is already hearing allegations involving the same offense.

Senate President Win Gatchalian and members of the majority did not respond to Padilla’s call for clarification. Gatchalian had earlier said the criminal case before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court would not affect Duterte’s ongoing impeachment trial because impeachment is not a criminal proceeding.