The country’s economic managers seek to deepen the Philippines’ economic ties with China despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations, according to Department of Finance Secretary Frederick Go.

“As far as the economic team is concerned, we really want to deepen our economic trade and investment partnership with China,” he said in a Monday morning television interview.

“China is our most important trading partner. They’re number one for imports and they’re number four for exports for the country, so they are a very important partner,” he added.

China remains the Philippines’ largest trading partner, with trade 2.5 times that of its next-largest trading partner, Japan. In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade reached $47.75 billion, with the Philippines exporting $9.31 billion worth of goods and importing $38.44 billion, resulting in a $29.13 billion trade deficit. China accounted for 28.6 percent of Philippine imports and 11 percent of exports, making it the country’s largest import source and fourth-largest export market.

Go said the Philippines’ ties with China extend beyond trade, including investments in infrastructure and renewable energy.

“Beyond investments in trade, a lot of our large infrastructure projects, for example, use Chinese technology, use Chinese technical expertise, [such as] the suppliers and contractors for these big-ticket infrastructure projects. For example, we have a $4 billion solar farm, a four gigawatt solar farm with [a] battery energy storage system,” Go added.