He specializes in civil, corporate, and criminal litigation and recently gained public attention after being subpoenaed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in connection with an alleged "honeytrap" plot investigation targeting E Recto, an allegation he and his firm have publicly denied.

He as seen in CCTV footage, but explained their meeting with the women was simply part of an interview they conducted after they were asked to participate in the process.

Mendional denied that there was any secret plan or malicious intent behind the meeting.

He said they just basically explained what happened to the dates the agency (NBI) is interested and also explained there was nothing sinister that happened. It was just an interview that we were required, requested to don and nothing more.

Mendiola said they interviewed the women who attended the meeting, not “Alias Ken," the talent manager earlier arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation.

The discussion, Mendiola said, involved legal questions, but said it was not a formal consultation.

“It’s not really a consultation. It’s an interview nga. Interviews. And in the process, they consulted.”

He said the first interview was not completed, which led to a second meeting, but the second meeting did not push through after some of those expected to attend failed to show up.

Likewise, the lawyer also strongly denied allegations that there was a plan to discredit Recto.

“Walang ganun. There is no such thing. Walang planong ganun. We cannot do that because hindi tapos yung interview namin eh.”

Mendiola said if there had been a plan to release statements against the official, those statements should have already been made public.

“Kasi kung may planong gawin yun, dapat nilabas na yun. Asan yun? Wala pong statement na ganun.”

He likewise emphasized that they did not provide any script or instructions to the women they interviewed. “Hindi totoo na kami nag-brief. Kami yung nakinig kung ano yung sinasabi. Hindi kami nag-brief, wala kaming ginawang kwento.”

Mendiola also clarified details regarding the first interview, including the number of lawyers present. “First interview, four lawyers. Mali ka dun. Two lawyers.”

On the other hand, Mendiola also said he had no direct communication with Congressman Leandro Leviste because he was not the lawyer handling Leviste’s account.

He said the account pertaining to Leviste is being handled by Atty. Rondain and basically he did not talked to the solon.