City social workers performed immediate assessment procedures to determine the personal, behavioral, and educational needs of both minors. The evaluation confirmed that both children had stopped attending formal schooling and required targeted psychological and community support.

The 13-year-old minor, residing in Barangay Dontogan, previously completed Grade 5 before dropping out of school. During a formal dialogue, the child's mother, who works as a vendor at the public market met with social workers to approve a structured care plan. The plan requires the child to undergo psychological evaluation, participate in neighborhood life skills training, and complete steps for school transfer and re-enrollment for the current academic year.

The 10-year-old child, a resident of Barangay Irisan had not attended school since kindergarten. A case conference was conducted with his parents, who earn income through street vending and on-call construction work. The parents consented to enroll the child in a local public elementary school, place him in the barangay educational assistance program, and involve him in community sports and skill-building activities.

Both sets of parents committed to attending mandatory parenting sessions and maintaining closer supervision over their children's daily routines to prevent further unsupervised wandering in public spaces. City social workers will conduct regular home visits and follow-up checks to ensure adherence to the intervention framework.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong stated that the city administration is prioritizing mental health support and educational access over punitive measures. He noted that the city government will continue applying community-based strategies to protect vulnerable youth, support low-income parents, and reduce street exposure among minors.

Also, Baguio City recorded 30 Children at Risk cases in the first quarter of 2026, primarily managed by the CSWDO. Demographic data indicates that males aged 12 to 15 represent the largest group, making up to 78% of total cases. Despite being categorized as at-risk, 76% to 85% of these minors attend school, and over 93% live with parents or legal guardians. Most documented incidents involve status offenses and minor infractions, including curfew violations between 9:00 PM and 4:00 AM, parental disobedience, stowing away, and public vaping.

Social workers prioritize family-based intervention plans over institutional detention. The CSWDO handles cases through home monitoring, community reformation programs, and referrals to specialized support agencies. These interventions seek to resolve behavioral issues early to prevent at-risk youth from becoming Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL).