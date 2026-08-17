In neighbouring La Trinidad, Mayor Roderick Awingan issued a separate suspension order to protect students from weather-related hazards. The municipality recorded 140 mm of cumulative rainfall on August 16 between 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM, including an intense 50 mm hourly downpour between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM that triggered flooding across the valley.

Weather forecasts indicate that Benguet province will receive an additional 50 to 100 mm of rainfall through noon on August 17. Local authorities warned that the continuous precipitation heightens the risk of localized flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Residents are urged to stay updated through official advisories and report emergencies to local response hotlines or 911.