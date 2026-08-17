BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City and La Trinidad, Benguet have suspended face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school in public and private institutions on 17 August 2026 due to persistent heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.
In Baguio City, Mayor Benjamin Magalong ordered the class suspension following a yellow rainfall warning from the state weather bureau PAGASA. Schools in the city will transition to alternative delivery modalities, including modular, online, and blended learning. Public schools will also adopt the HINAY protocol under Department of Education guidelines to maintain instructional continuity.
In neighbouring La Trinidad, Mayor Roderick Awingan issued a separate suspension order to protect students from weather-related hazards. The municipality recorded 140 mm of cumulative rainfall on August 16 between 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM, including an intense 50 mm hourly downpour between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM that triggered flooding across the valley.
Weather forecasts indicate that Benguet province will receive an additional 50 to 100 mm of rainfall through noon on August 17. Local authorities warned that the continuous precipitation heightens the risk of localized flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.
Residents are urged to stay updated through official advisories and report emergencies to local response hotlines or 911.