Quinto acknowledged that responsibilities and changing circumstances can sometimes force people to set aside personal ambitions. She herself once had to reconsider some of her plans, including her desire to continue her education.

“Minsan may tanong sa’kin, paano ko raw hinarap ’yong naisasantabi ko ’yung pag-aaral dahil sa pagpasok sa showbiz,” she shared.

For the singer, however, postponing something important should never be confused with abandoning it completely. Dreams can remain waiting until the right opportunity arrives.

“Hindi ibig sabihin no’n, kakalimutan natin ’yung mga pangarap natin,” Quinto said.

She believes people sometimes need to give themselves permission to follow a different timeline instead of feeling pressured to accomplish everything immediately.

“Baka kailangan lang natin bigyan ng time? So ’pag natupad natin ’tong isang pangarap natin, puwede nating balikan ’to anytime,” she explained.

Her words carry particular meaning considering the many chapters of her own journey—from establishing herself as one of the country’s powerhouse vocalists to embracing marriage and motherhood while continuing her career.

Krishnan summed up Quinto’s philosophy by connecting it to one of the singer’s most recognizable songs: “Para sa’yo talaga ’yung ‘Patuloy Ang Pangarap,’ ’no?”

For Quinto, the message appears fitting. A dream may be delayed by life, responsibilities or unexpected opportunities, but as long as the desire remains, there can still be another chance to pursue it.