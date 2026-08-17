According to Angel Guerrero, editor-in-chief of adobo Magazine, entries will be evaluated not only on the strength of their ideas but also on their execution and measurable impact.

The awards will cover seven categories: Excellence in Classic, Excellence in Craft, Excellence in Design, Excellence in Digital and Social, Excellence in Experience Marketing, Excellence in Effectiveness and Strategy, and Excellence in Purpose and Impact.

Eligible entries must have been officially launched between January 2025 and June 2026. Registration fees are set at USD 165 for single entries and USD 200 for campaign entries.

Interested participants may submit their entries until 25 October 2026.

The organization also announced that seven jurors will be assigned to each category, with the full jury lineup to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The adobo Creative Awards will hold its inaugural awards ceremony on 29 January 2027.