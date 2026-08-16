Ramos was accompanied by her three sisters, Haydee Lynn, Ma. Sheena and Nikki Rose, and her lawyers, Jennalyn P. Magtabog and Frisian Gail B. Descallar.

Ramos said she intends to officially resume work on Monday, 17 August 2026, and submit herself to the investigation.

During the meeting, Ramos apologized for any inconvenience caused by her absence, particularly to CIW personnel who were directly or indirectly affected.

She explained that her departure was not due to an unwillingness to cooperate but was prompted by emotional distress and concerns over her personal safety, which she said prevented her from responding appropriately at the time.

Ramos also expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation and provide information or clarification required by investigators.

Upon her return, Ramos was instructed to file the appropriate leave of absence covering 29 July to 16 August 2026 in compliance with administrative rules and procedures.

Descallar requested that Ramos be provided a formal written invitation or notice before the investigation to ensure her proper participation in the proceedings.

Her legal team also requested copies of relevant memoranda, letter orders and other official issuances concerning Ramos for review during the investigation.

Catapang described Ramos' return as a significant development in the investigation into the alleged CIW trust fund anomalies.