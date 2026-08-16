AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio Nafarrete vowed that security forces would pursue those responsible for the attack.

“The AFP will pursue the perpetrators and work closely with the Philippine National Police, Commission on Elections, and other concerned agencies to identify those responsible and ensure that they are held accountable under the law,” Nafarrete said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

He said security forces have intensified measures in vulnerable areas and along major routes in the region.

Nafarrete also urged political leaders, candidates and communities to remain calm and exercise restraint ahead of the BARMM elections.

“The AFP calls on political leaders, candidates, communities, and the Bangsamoro people to remain calm, exercise restraint, and work together to ensure a peaceful, safe, and credible electoral environment,” he said.

He added that the military remains committed to protecting residents and ensuring that Bangsamoro voters can exercise their right to vote without fear.

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran separately condemned the attack and said security operations had been intensified at known vulnerable points, including major highways and transit routes across the region.

“While the Chief Minister was unharmed following the attack, this incident does not change our resolve,” Gumiran said.

“A credible and transparent election this September will be a huge step forward for the Bangsamoro regional government, and the Philippine Army is committed to helping ensure that the Bangsamoro voters can exercise the right to elect their next leaders,” he added.

Gumiran said the Army remains committed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure peaceful, orderly and credible BARMM elections.

He said troops would continue coordinating with the Comelec, PNP and other agencies while remaining vigilant against armed groups and other threats that could undermine the electoral process.

Beyond security operations, Gumiran said deployed troops were also strengthening engagement with communities and local leaders.

“We call on all stakeholders, political leaders, candidates, and communities in BARMM to reject violence and uphold the democratic process,” he said.

“The upcoming elections are a significant milestone in the Bangsamoro peace process, and every effort must be made to ensure that the people can exercise their right to vote freely, safely, and without fear.”