A male passenger bound for Manila was arrested after airport security personnel discovered a .45-caliber Colt firearm, a magazine and eight live rounds of ammunition in his baggage at the Laoag International Airport on 14 August.

The firearm and ammunition were detected during the initial X-ray screening of the passenger’s baggage and were later confirmed by a security screening officer during a physical inspection.

Authorities said the passenger failed to present the necessary documents authorizing the possession and transport of the firearm and ammunition.