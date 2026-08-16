A male passenger bound for Manila was arrested after airport security personnel discovered a .45-caliber Colt firearm, a magazine and eight live rounds of ammunition in his baggage at the Laoag International Airport on 14 August.
The firearm and ammunition were detected during the initial X-ray screening of the passenger’s baggage and were later confirmed by a security screening officer during a physical inspection.
Authorities said the passenger failed to present the necessary documents authorizing the possession and transport of the firearm and ammunition.
The passenger was subsequently placed under the custody of the Laoag International Airport Police Station for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.
The interception was carried out by personnel of the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP), which is tasked with maintaining security and preventing security risks within the country’s airports.
AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Dionisio Bartolome Jr. commended the personnel involved, saying the vigilance of airport security officers, coupled with coordination among concerned agencies, remains crucial in keeping airports safe.