As of press time, the barangays have conducted depopulation, surveillance, and monitoring. Biosecurity measures are strictly being implemented, as well as sanitation and disinfection of the swine farms.

The said LGUs were also advised to implement border control and restriction of hog movement.

The DA Bicol, Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), and LGUs are strictly implementing biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of ASF in the region.

The DA Bicol has also advised residents of fake news that are proliferating on social media and follow their official page for official announcements.

ASF is a severe, highly contagious viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs with a mortality rate of up to 100 percent. It does not affect humans, but it devastates global food security, local agriculture, and pork industries.

The Philippines is managing ASF in 2026 through targeted localized containment, strict border controls, and a push for commercial vaccine rollout. While overall affected barangays have decreased drastically nationwide, sporadic provincial outbreaks continue to trigger localized restrictions and heightened biosecurity.