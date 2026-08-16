Davao City — Christine Hallasgo and Edsel Moral topped the Singlife Davao 42K Marathon held 15 August on an out-and-back course starting at SM Lanang Premier.
Hallasgo clocked 3:03:16 to win the women’s division, edging Maricar Camacho (3:23:00) and Lizane Juay Abella (3:26:37), who placed second and third, respectively.
Moral ruled the men’s division in 2:33:52, followed by Rick Organiza (2:35:05) and James Kevin Cruz (2:36:39).
Kenyan runners also dominated the 42K field, with Kingori Ziporah Wanjiru winning the women’s race in 2:49:50, followed by Pamela Chepkoech Bundotich (2:59:35) and Caroline Cherono (3:04:18).
Chepkwony Victor Kipkemei topped the men’s 42K in 2:25:37, with David Kipkorir Rono (2:26:43) and Gilbert Cheruyot Muge (2:29:27) finishing second and third, respectively.
“We are happy we reached some three thousand runners for this event. This year’s Singlife Davao Marathon turned race day into a celebration of strength, perseverance, and community,” said Russel Alaba, senior assistant vice president for marketing operations of SM Supermalls-Mindanao.
42K Female
Kingori Ziporah Wanjiru (KE) — 2:49:50
Pamela Chepkoech Bundotich (KE) — 2:59:35
Caroline Cherono (KE) — 3:04:18
42K Male
Chepkwony Victor Kipkemei (KE) — 2:25:37
David Kipkorir Rono (KE) — 2:26:43
Gilbert Cheruyot Muge (KE) — 2:29:27
21K Female
Afjeel Clampiano — 1:29:20
Mary Rose Frias — 1:35:35
Leedy Ericka Villamonte — 1:36:47
21K Male
Corsino Satinitigan — 1:09:56
Rogen Aguirre — 1:11:40
Mark Luigi Joyce — 1:12:04
10K Female
Kate Duffy Gel Mcdowell — 39:25
Charlen Cos — 39:30
Nicole Kurt Anne Diloy — 39:30
10K Male
Stephine Delariate — 31:48
Dhem Aj Monton — 32:39
Rico Bansilan — 32:50
5K Female
Lliane Pearl Redoblado — 18:38
Rhianne Mae Mañacap — 19:19
Shaira Mae Fantilaga — 19:51
5K Male
Bong Sentillas — 15:35
Freithz Abraham Cabanig — 15:50
Khen Enerio — 16:29