Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reported Saturday that authorities seized alleged smuggled cigarettes worth more than ₱16 million and arrested a suspected trader in Zamboanga City on 13 August.
The joint operation was conducted in Barangay Baliwasan Grande by the CIDG Regional Field Unit 9, 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company, and Zamboanga City Police Station, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs Region 9.
Arrested was a 47-year-old male resident of Bas Nonok, Lugus, Sulu, who was allegedly found in possession and control of the tobacco products while selling and trading them.
Police confiscated 89 master cases and 800 reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of ₱16,179,407.00. The seized tobacco products allegedly lacked the required Graphic Health Warnings and BIR tax stamps.
The operation was conducted pursuant to Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which seeks to curb illicit trade and protect legitimate sectors from unscrupulous traders and importers.
“This operation shows that our police units remain ready to act against illegal tobacco trading wherever it is detected. We will pursue enforcement actions that protect communities and uphold the law,” Nartatez said.
“Hindi palalampasin ng PNP ang ganitong uri ng ilegal na kalakalan. Gagawin natin ang nararapat upang mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas,” he added.
According to the police chief, the operation supports the PNP Focused Agenda—a transformation framework that strengthens police service and operational effectiveness by advancing Enhanced Managing Police Operations through focused enforcement against illicit activities.