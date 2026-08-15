Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reported Saturday that authorities seized alleged smuggled cigarettes worth more than ₱16 million and arrested a suspected trader in Zamboanga City on 13 August.

The joint operation was conducted in Barangay Baliwasan Grande by the CIDG Regional Field Unit 9, 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company, and Zamboanga City Police Station, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs Region 9.

Arrested was a 47-year-old male resident of Bas Nonok, Lugus, Sulu, who was allegedly found in possession and control of the tobacco products while selling and trading them.