Despite the damage, engineers said the heavy cable mesh had helped prevent loose soil, rocks and other debris from falling directly onto the roadway during previous monsoon rains and severe weather.

The structure uses a passive curtain rock-netting system designed to hang away from the slope rather than being pinned directly against it. The system catches falling rocks and soil, absorbs their impact and guides debris toward a designated catchment area instead of allowing materials to fall or bounce onto the road.

This differs from active slope protection systems, in which nets are anchored directly against the slope to restrict the movement of fractured rocks and soil.

The eventual failure at Bangho occurred after prolonged rainfall saturated the natural slope above the protected section, resulting in a massive volume of soil and debris bearing down on the structure.

DPWH-Cordillera Regional Director Editha R. Babaran said the passive slope protection measure installed in Benguet had served its intended purpose by containing falling rocks and loose materials.

Babaran said that without the netting, the road cut could have been compromised, potentially endangering houses below the roadway. She added that the structure helped protect properties from destruction.

Similar suspended cable systems have been installed elsewhere in Benguet, including along the Lamut-Shilan Road, to contain eroding rocks and prevent debris from spilling onto highways.

Engineers said the accumulation of soil and boulders behind passive cable nets does not necessarily indicate failure. The structures are designed to catch debris, which can later be removed by maintenance crews while the cables and anchors are inspected and repaired when necessary.

The affected portion of Gov. Bado Dangwa National Road remains closed to all traffic as DPWH engineers inspect the upper slope.

Geotechnical and hydrological assessments are also underway to determine an appropriate updated slope protection design for the area.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes and await official announcements on the reopening of the highway.