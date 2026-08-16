Rubin, who came off the bench in the third frame, stabilized UST's floor defense before eventually finishing the match in transition with the clinching kill.

The former Alas youth standout finished with six points, all from attacks, while also contributing three digs and two excellent receptions to bolster the team's defense. Sandrine Escober, one of the squad's new liberos, accounted for six of UST's 17 excellent receptions in the one-hour, 16-minute match.

"I think this is a good and big opportunity nga na magkaroon kami ng exposure ng tournament. Malaking help din to sa 'min na ma-check kung ano pa 'yung kailangan naming i-improve," said head coach Shaq Delos Santos, who is entering his second year back at the helm.

Middle blocker Em Banagua led UST's balanced offense with nine points, while Ash Knop added seven. Angge Poyos and Marga Altea chipped in six points apiece.

Setters Cassie Carballo and Ar Waje combined for 16 excellent sets in the sweep.