The Philippine economy grew 2.3 percent in the second quarter, slowing from 2.8 percent in the first quarter and marking its weakest growth rate since 2009, excluding the COVID-19-era recession. Growth slowed for the fourth consecutive quarter as infrastructure investment continued to be hampered by ongoing probes into last year’s flood control scandal.

Balisacan, however, expects growth to recover in the coming quarters.

“If you look comparatively at the Philippine economy in comparison with our neighbors, you find that in contrast to the past image of our country as always a laggard, the last 15 years have not been the case. We have become part of the fast-growing countries of Southeast Asia,” he said.

“The last three months of bumps would not eliminate that narrative. And with the recovery we are expecting in the quarters and years ahead, that narrative will continue,” he added.

Consumption has long been the main driver of the Philippine economy, historically accounting for around two-thirds of total GDP. Bank of the Philippine Islands Lead Economist Emilio Neri Jr. noted that consumer demand also remained soft during the second quarter, with household consumption expanding by only 2.8 percent as inflation spiked to a three-year high in April, driven mainly by higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict.

“A closer look at spending patterns suggests that households became increasingly selective in their expenditures, allocating a larger share of their budgets toward essential goods and services while cutting back on discretionary purchases,” he said.

Balisacan said the Philippines should pivot back to industrialization and agriculture as key growth pillars, noting that innovation would be crucial to improving productivity over the longer term.

“We can get back to industry, and we can revitalize agriculture to reinforce the pillars. We have actually done well in terms of innovation. In the longer term, it is really productivity growth fueled by innovation that drives GDP growth,” he said.

“There [is] good news about our ability to adapt, and I think that the fear that we would lose a lot of our IT BPM in this evolving AI does not seem to be — or appears to be quite exaggerated — because despite the AI, the sector is still growing,” Balisacan said.

For the remaining two years of the Marcos Jr. administration, the government is targeting 5 percent to 6 percent economic growth, inflation of 4 percent to 5 percent in 2027 and 2 percent to 4 percent in 2028, and a poverty rate below 10 percent.

The Development Budget Coordination Council (DBCC) earlier revised the 2026 GDP growth target to 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent in light of the national energy emergency’s broad effects on fuel costs and Filipino purchasing power.

Balisacan said the government would continue to ramp up infrastructure spending, particularly through the faster implementation and completion of strategic programs and projects.

“And so, the next two years, for us, is really about speeding up the implementation of programs and projects and the completion, especially of strategic programs and projects,” Balisacan said.