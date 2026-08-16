"At this time, we will not speculate on the motive, including whether the incident is election-related. The circumstances will be determined through the proper investigation. For now, our focus is on maintaining peace and order and ensuring the safety of the people in the area," PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said.

"As the investigation progresses, the PNP will work to identify those who may be responsible and ensure that appropriate action is taken in accordance with the law and due process," he added.

The PNP, according to the police chief, will continue to carry out its duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law, with due process and respect for the rights of every individual.

"We assure the public that the PNP, together with the AFP, COMELEC, BARMM authorities, and other stakeholders, remains committed to keeping communities safe and helping ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral period in the regio," Nartatez said.

"We ask the public to remain calm and rely on verified information as the concerned agencies continue to address the situation," he urged.

OPAPRU

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua on Saturday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Bitu, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

In a statement, Sarmiento said that the incident must not derail the long-standing peace process, as the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the Bangsamoro Organic Law provided the framework for democratic aspirations.

With the region's first regular parliamentary polls scheduled for Sept. 14, the OPAPRU chief reminded stakeholders that they share a joint responsibility to protect candidates and voters alike.

He said peaceful, credible, and democratic elections will strengthen confidence in Bangsamoro institutions, consolidate the gains of the peace process, and contribute to greater stability and economic opportunity.

"We urge everyone to exercise restraint and respect the rule of law. No individual or group should take the law into their own hands or allow political differences, anger, or unverified information to create further tension or violence. The investigation must be allowed to establish the facts independently and objectively," Sarmiento said.

He added that OPAPRU remains committed to working with all stakeholders, without political distinction, to protect the gains of the peace process and preserve democratic space in the Bangsamoro.

"As directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we call on all sectors to support the Comelec (Commission on Elections) in ensuring peaceful, orderly, and credible elections and our security forces in safeguarding communities, candidates, and voters," he said.

Meanwhile, Sarmiento expressed relief that Macacua and his delegation were unharmed.

"We call on everyone to remain calm, refrain from speculation or assigning responsibility, and allow the proper authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. Those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law,” Sarmiento said.