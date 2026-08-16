Protecting patients

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said families should not face deeper financial hardship while dealing with illness.

The proposed law also seeks to strengthen penalties for hospitals that violate patients’ rights while maintaining measures to support hospital sustainability. It has undergone plenary deliberations and amendments.

Go cited the financial difficulties faced by vulnerable families, particularly when hospital bills add to the burden of recovery.

Expanding health assistance

Go is also the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which established Malasakit Centers to provide medical and financial assistance to indigent and medically vulnerable patients.

He also acknowledged the need to address hospital shortages and ensure that health facilities have adequate resources and equipment to provide medical services.

The proposed measure ultimately seeks to ensure that patients are treated fairly regardless of their ability to immediately settle hospital bills, while preventing illness from pushing families deeper into financial hardship.