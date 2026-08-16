The National Secretariat briefed the UN delegation on 71 cases of alleged arbitrary killings and other human rights violations attributed to the CPP-NPA, documented by the National Secretariat from January 2025 to the present.

The presentation emphasized violent incidents in Mindoro and Negros Island, highlighting the deadly consequences of “spy-tagging” — the practice of branding civilians as government informants or intelligence assets, often placing their lives at grave risk.

The report details cases in which farmers, community members and other civilians were allegedly accused of being “spies” or government collaborators before being targeted and killed by communist armed elements.

UN-OHCHR representative Signe Poulsen welcomed the documentation and vowed to bring the findings before appropriate international human rights mechanisms.

Pamonag said the engagement underscored the need for human rights protection to apply equally to all victims, regardless of whether the alleged perpetrator is a state or non-state actor.

He pushed for stronger engagement with international development partners to support peace-building, community development and the sustainable reintegration of former rebels into mainstream society.

Pamonag likewise called for the systematic documentation and elevation of alleged CPP-NPA human rights violations before appropriate United Nations and international human rights mechanisms, stressing that victims of atrocities committed by non-state armed groups such as the CPP-NPA deserve the same attention, protection and access to justice.

He also urged international human rights organizations to give serious attention to “spy-tagging,” summary executions and other forms of violence allegedly perpetrated against civilians by communist armed groups, particularly in vulnerable and geographically isolated communities.

For the NTF-ELCAC, the dialogue with the UN-OHCHR represents an important opportunity to broaden the human rights conversation by ensuring that abuses committed by all armed actors are documented, investigated and brought before the proper mechanisms.

The task force stressed that protecting human rights and pursuing lasting peace are inseparable, and that communities long affected by armed conflict must be protected not only from violence but also from intimidation, coercion and threats to their fundamental freedoms.

Pamonag further stated that the NTF-ELCAC will continue strengthening partnerships with international institutions, government agencies, civil society and local communities to protect vulnerable populations, advance accountability and transform former conflict-affected areas into communities of peace and sustainable development.

“Every Filipino, especially those in communities that have endured decades of armed conflict, deserves the protection of the law and the full measure of their human rights,” Pamonag said. “There can be no selective application of human rights. Every victim deserves to be heard, every abuse deserves scrutiny, and every Filipino deserves to live without fear.”