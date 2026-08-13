UST’s official student publication, The Varsitarian, shared glimpses of Rabiya in her medical school uniform ahead of the Thomasian Welcome Rites on Thursday, marking the start of an important new chapter in her academic life.

Among those celebrating the milestone is her boyfriend, actor Jake Cuenca, who proudly cheered her on through Instagram Stories.

“First day of school, proud of you,” Jake wrote.

For Rabiya, entering medical school adds another dimension to a journey that has already taken her from representing the Philippines on the Miss Universe stage to building a career in show business—and now, pursuing a future in medicine.