“We strongly condemn the brazen attempt on the life of BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacau. We demand justice through a swift, thorough, and complete investigation of this reprehensible crime,” Adiong said.

“Those responsible must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice without delay. The Bangsamoro people deserve nothing less than the full truth and unwavering accountability,” he added.

The solon highlighted the “alarming” timing of the incident, noting that it came less than one month before BARMM’s first regular parliamentary elections scheduled on Sept. 14 — a milestone achieved after decades of conflict.

“This attack strikes not only at the life of the Chief Minister but at the very foundation of the Bangsamoro peace process,” he said.

“We can not and will not allow violence, intimidation, or fear to undermine what generations have struggled and sacrificed to achieve.”

Gunmen situated at Barangay Bitu in Maguindanao del Norte opened fire on Macacau and his convoy while they were traveling along a highway. The BARMM official survived the violent encounter unscathed.

Prior to being recognized as the president and chairperson of the BFP, the interim chief served as the head of the military wing of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). He, along with nine other field commanders, was relieved of his post on June 3.

Macacau had previously submitted a certificate of candidacy in his bid to assume the seat as the representative of Maguindanao del Norte’s third district.

Given the heightened tensions between political parties, particularly during the elections, Adiong called on all parties to address disputes through proper discourse rather than armed conflict.

“We therefore call on all parties to resolve every grievance through dialogue, democratic institutions, and the rule of law–not through the barrel of a gun. Let justice be swift and complete,” he said.