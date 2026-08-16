"It is precisely this background that makes his appointment to the DOH worthy of close scrutiny, particularly at a time when the country’s healthcare system continues to face increasing privatization and commercialization," they added.

According to AHW, this raises a legitimate concern — “will Dr. Mercado’s experience translate into a stronger public health system that puts the needs of patients and health workers first, or will it further strengthen a healthcare system where private institutions and business interests play an even greater role?”

The continuing crisis in the public healthcare system, the AHW said, also reflects deeper problems in the Marcos administration.

"Frequent changes in leadership, lack of continuity in health policies, weak accountability, and the absence of stable and decisive action have contributed to uncertainty and instability in the delivery of public health services. The people and health workers cannot afford a health department that is constantly changing direction without addressing the root causes of the crisis," AHW explained.

"We challenge Dr. Mercado to demonstrate through concrete policies and actions that his leadership will bring meaningful change to our country’s public healthcare system. The Filipino people and health workers need a pro-people, pro-health worker, and anti-privatization Secretary of Health, a leader who will defend and strengthen the public healthcare system and put the welfare of patients and health workers above private interests," the group said.

"More importantly, what the Filipino people and health workers urgently need are concrete and lasting solutions to the long-standing problems of our public health system, including inadequate government funding, shortages of health workers, low wages and benefits, contractualization, unsafe working conditions, lack of hospital facilities and essential medicines, and the continuing burden of high out-of-pocket healthcare expenses," the AHW added.

They vowed to closely monitor the policies and actions of the new DOH leadership.

"We will support policies that genuinely advance the welfare of patients and health workers, but we will oppose policies that further privatize public healthcare, weaken government hospitals, exploit health workers and put business interests above the people’s right to health," the group said.