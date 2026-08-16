Mordi finished with a match-high 20 points on 16 kills, two service aces, and a block. Her aces helped Adamson take control in the second set, while her rejection sealed the victory in the third.

"First of all, I thank God that we got this win. Also I'm happy na nakuha namin yung first game. I'm happy sa performance nila, na kahit sino hugutin, they performed well," said head coach JP Yude.

"For us, in this tournament, we always gain experience and learnings na babaunin namin sa UAAP," he added.

Lana Barrera chipped in 12 points while filling in for Nitura for two sets, while Lhouriz Tuddao impressed in her debut as an opposite hitter with nine markers.

The Lady Falcons will next test the mettle of the new-look University of the East Lady Warriors on August 23 at 3 p.m.

For Perpetual, Cyrille Almeñiana made a strong start but was eventually contained by Adamson's defense and finished with eight points.